Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 3.3% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 92.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.83. 88,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,256. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

