Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi Buys 258 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, with a total value of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95).
AAL traded up GBX 40.59 ($0.49) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,654.60 ($32.08). 6,164,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,633. The company has a market cap of £35.51 billion and a PE ratio of 534.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,830.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,293.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a one year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 57.92%.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
