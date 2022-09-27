Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi Buys 258 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, with a total value of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95).

AAL traded up GBX 40.59 ($0.49) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,654.60 ($32.08). 6,164,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,633. The company has a market cap of £35.51 billion and a PE ratio of 534.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,830.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,293.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a one year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,458.75 ($41.79).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

