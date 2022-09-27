ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $225.83

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $225.83 and last traded at $226.16, with a volume of 10630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ANSYS by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,414,000 after buying an additional 54,142 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,246,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

