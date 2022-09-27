Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $955.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,218,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 51,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

