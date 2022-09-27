API3 (API3) One Day Volume Hits $9.69 Million

API3 (API3) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, API3 has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $182.81 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00008315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

API3 Profile

API3 launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 115,558,147 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

