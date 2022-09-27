Apollo Global Management Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 14,556 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 235% compared to the typical volume of 4,341 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,232,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,727,000 after purchasing an additional 513,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 248,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 62,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.72.

Shares of APO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.83. 85,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

