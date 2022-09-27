Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of APPN opened at $40.54 on Friday. Appian has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $106.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Appian by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Appian by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Appian by 102.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Appian by 74.8% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth $2,229,000. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

