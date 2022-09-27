AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $20.32

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.32, but opened at $21.22. AppLovin shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 3,827 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
APP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.
AppLovin Stock Up 4.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31.
Insider Transactions at AppLovin
In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in AppLovin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
