AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $20.32

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.32, but opened at $21.22. AppLovin shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 3,827 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in AppLovin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.