Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.08

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 54393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a current ratio of 42.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,068.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $6,718,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 794.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 437,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 388,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,823,000. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

