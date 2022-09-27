Arconic (ARNC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) in the last few weeks:

9/26/2022 – Arconic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/15/2022 – Arconic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/15/2022 – Arconic had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Arconic had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Arconic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 984,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 319.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Arconic by 21.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

