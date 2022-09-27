Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Up 7.1%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.25. 9,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 620,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCUS. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 16.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 27.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

