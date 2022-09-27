Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Short Interest Update

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, an increase of 224.2% from the August 31st total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Aries I Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aries I Acquisition by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Aries I Acquisition Stock Performance

Aries I Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,361. Aries I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

About Aries I Acquisition

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

