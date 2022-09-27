Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Update

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, an increase of 69,666.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,093.0 days.
Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS ARRJF remained flat at $4.42 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. Arjo AB has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $13.62.
Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile
