Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Update

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, an increase of 69,666.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,093.0 days.

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARRJF remained flat at $4.42 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. Arjo AB has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

