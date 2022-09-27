Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $67.88

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.88 and last traded at $69.10, with a volume of 70602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arkema from €135.00 ($137.76) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arkema from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $1.20. Arkema had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Analysts predict that Arkema S.A. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

