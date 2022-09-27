Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 410.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTEW remained flat at $0.10 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,032. Artemis Strategic Investment has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It is focused on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries, including transformational technology companies operating in these industries.

