Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ashland in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.22.

Ashland Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. Ashland has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ashland will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ashland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 35.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 85.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

