ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASMPT Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ASMVY stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 122,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,199. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48. ASMPT has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $35.28.

ASMPT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.4468 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

About ASMPT

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASMPT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

