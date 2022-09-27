ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 387.1% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 280 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.83.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. 903,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Stories

