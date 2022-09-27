ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 228.2% from the August 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AACG traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.94.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 32.37%.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
