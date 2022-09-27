ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 228.2% from the August 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 32.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

