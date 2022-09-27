Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 583.3% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,023,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 954,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 629,418 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,089,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 306,502 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,842,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 509,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 185,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ASAQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 74,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,372. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

About Atlantic Avenue Acquisition

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

