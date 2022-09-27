Atlas Private Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.49. 248,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,682,551. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.86 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.