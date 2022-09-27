Atlas Private Wealth Management Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.88. 184,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.12. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

