Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,004 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 99.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.88. 191,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198,305. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.75 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.08 and a 200 day moving average of $401.04. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

