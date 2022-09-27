Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.45. 153,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.31.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

