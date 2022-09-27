Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $808,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cintas by 25.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cintas from $362.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.78.

Shares of CTAS traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.02. 5,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,330. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $416.10 and a 200-day moving average of $399.67.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

