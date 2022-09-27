Atlas Private Wealth Management Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.94. 566,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,899,336. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

