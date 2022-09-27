Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 449 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.54. 3,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,884. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $48.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

