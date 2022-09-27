Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 5,014 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 58,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.54 and a one year high of $77.51.

