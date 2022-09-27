Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,960. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.92.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

