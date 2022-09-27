Australian REIT Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:HRR.UN)

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Australian REIT Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
TSE:HRR.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.25. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$8.25 and a 52-week high of C$12.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.09. The firm has a market cap of C$5.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.89.
About Australian REIT Income Fund
