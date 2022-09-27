Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,569 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 4.8% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.18. 37,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,768. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.65.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.90.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

