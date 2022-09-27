Autonio (NIOX) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Autonio (NIOX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $322,175.64 and approximately $50,758.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

