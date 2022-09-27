AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,093.68 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,634.34 and a one year high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,181.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,102.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

