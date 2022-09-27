Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 20.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 49.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 599,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 197,763 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 107.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 22.2% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

