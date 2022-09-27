Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.02

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 10105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 682,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

