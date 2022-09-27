Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Down 82.1% in September

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the August 31st total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATXI traded up $3.78 on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 745,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,186. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.