AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AVEVF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Investec lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,725 ($32.93) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,775 ($33.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,555.71.

AVEVA Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $35.00 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

