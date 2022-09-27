Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.41

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 76881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 20.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 319,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 53,460 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 896.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

