Axe Market Capitalization Achieves $40,324.77 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $40,324.77 and approximately $2.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000334 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

Axe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.