Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $2.98. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 18 shares.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,708,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

