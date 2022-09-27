Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.53

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 4639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $668.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,104,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,365,000 after buying an additional 5,124,377 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,100,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,384,000 after purchasing an additional 731,054 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 595,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,371,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.