Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.53

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 4639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.
BSAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,104,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,365,000 after buying an additional 5,124,377 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,100,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,384,000 after purchasing an additional 731,054 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 595,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,371,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
