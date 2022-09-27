Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.40 ($9.59) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.10 ($7.24) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.20 ($7.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

