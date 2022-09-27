Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.45

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.45 and last traded at C$121.23, with a volume of 571042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$122.23.

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$156.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$151.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$133.10. The company has a market cap of C$81.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

