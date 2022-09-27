Barclays Lowers Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Price Target to GBX 520

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHNWF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,703 ($32.66) to GBX 2,524.50 ($30.50) in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schroders from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schroders in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Schroders Stock Performance

Shares of Schroders stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Schroders has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

