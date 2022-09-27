BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $154.00

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 154 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 154.40 ($1.87), with a volume of 4014986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.60 ($1.93).

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 169.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 893.33.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

BBGI Global Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.