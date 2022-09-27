Beacon Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6,077.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,470 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,566,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

