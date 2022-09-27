Beacon Financial Group Buys 6,890 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $24,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.67. The stock had a trading volume of 106,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,729. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

