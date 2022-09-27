Beacon Financial Group Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $2,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

INGR traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,826. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.31 and its 200-day moving average is $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

