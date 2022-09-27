Beacon Financial Group Has $2.38 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,664,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 504.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.46.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.84. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

