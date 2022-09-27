Beacon Financial Group Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,102,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,717,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Amgen by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 359,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,864,000 after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Amgen by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

Amgen stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.92. 24,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.50.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.